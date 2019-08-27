|
Elizabeth "Liz" Beckham
Naples - Elizabeth (Liz) Melvin Beckham, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. Liz had a very special gift in that she never met a stranger. She was outgoing, outspoken and fiercely committed to her children. Her care for others and her thoughtfulness of others was extraordinary. It was not unusual for Liz to give a person in need the last twenty dollars from her wallet when she saw their need was greater than hers. Liz took great pride in her work. She worked diligently to build her career in healthcare finance; all the while raising two sons as a single mother. She masterfully balanced her career and family with determination and perseverance and made sure that her boys were the priority in her life. After retirement, Liz moved to Naples. At the time of her passing she was blessed to have all of her family residing in Naples as well. Two of Liz's greatest loves were her cats, Patty and Hootie. They brought her great joy and she loved them as much as any one. She enjoyed funny movies (the funnier the better), entertaining and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her most lasting and enduring contribution in life was that of being a mother. She was the kind of mother that always said I love you and no matter the season of life, was without fail, there for her boys. She gave them the greatest gift of life, unwavering, unconditional and never ending love.
The daughter of Dr. Joseph P. Melvin, Jr. and Donna Demarest Melvin, Liz was born on June 21, 1952 in Jackson, MS with her identical twin sister, Martha, who preceded her in death. She attended the Jackson Public Schools and Belhaven College. Surviving her are sons, Judson Ivy (Lee Ann) and Collin Ivy (Katie) of Naples, FL. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Dylan, Ainsley, Gavin and Martha Rose Ivy and niece Emily King.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity by the Cove in Naples, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 am.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Naples Fire Department, EMS, the Collier County Sheriffs Dept., Avow Hospice and Physicians Regional Collier Blvd. for their care and compassion shown to Liz and her family during this time.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019