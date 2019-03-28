Elizabeth Burns Townsend



Naples, FL



Elizabeth "Betsy" Burns Townsend was born May 23, 1930 in Oil City Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jesse "Bob" Burns and Helen Gates Burns. She graduated in 1948 from Oil City High School as a Charter Member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Allegheny College in 1952. Upon graduation, she accepted employment as an elementary teacher at Washington School in Mt. Lebanon, PA. Her marriage to Carl E. "Ted" Townsend on December 20, 1953 was officiated at the U.S. Air Force Chapel in Bartow, Florida. Moving on to be stationed in Long Beach California, her husband was assigned as a finance officer under the Continental Air Command through 1955. It was there that their family grew with the birth of their two boys, Michael and Mark.



Mrs. Townsend returned to Oil City in 1956 with her husband and two small sons. She continued her teaching career for seven years at the Tree of Life Nursery School. Her summer months were spent at their cottage along the Allegheny River where she was an accomplished swimmer and canoeist. Her life in Oil City was filled with community service. Mrs. Townsend served on the Williams Endowment Collegiate Scholarship Committee. She was actively involved as Treasurer of the Presbyterian Woman's Association and Elder in the Second Presbyterian Church, past President of the Belles Letters Club, treasurer of the Oil City Hospital Women's Auxiliary and Treasurer of the Putnam King Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After retirement in 1985, the Townsends enjoyed 5 years of extensive traveling throughout the United States, Canada and Europe prior to building a home and settling in Naples, Florida. Mrs. Townsend's community outreach continued with her affiliation with the Marco Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution serving as Recording Secretary and later as Treasurer. She continued her memberships in the Alpha Chi Omega National Sorority and the Greater Naples Chapter of the Panhellenic Council. Mrs. Townsend was active in three luncheon Bridge Clubs, most notably the Port of the Islands Bridge Club. She treasured time with her husband spending many hours cruising Florida's Ten Thousand Islands. She always looked forward to visits from her sons and their families to enjoy the many pleasures of river life at their summer home on the Allegheny River. Mrs. Townsend's family includes her husband Ted, two sons, Michael B. Townsend (Kathleen) of White River Junction Vermont and Mark E. Townsend (Annette) of Silverthorne Colorado, four grandchildren, Anne Townsend (Cameron Fernald) of Bridgeton Maine, Alex Townsend (Molly) of Brooklyn New York, Adam Townsend (Jesse Saini) of Canonsburg PA, and Nora Townsend Wood (Eli) of Brattleboro Vermont, and 2 great grandchildren Bonnie Anne Fernald and Levon Douglas Wood. Additional relatives include a sister Helen B. Hanson of Naples Florida, two



nieces Deborah Hanson Philip (Donald), Elisabeth Hanson Engelhardt (Ronald) and a grandniece Amanda Engelhardt Renner (William). Her family will miss among many special things: her twinkling bright blue eyes, infectious smile, frequent laughter, and loving sincerity. She will be missed dearly at family holidays. Family and Friends are invited for a visitation and funeral services from 12:30 -2:30 on March 30, 2019 with a memorial service with luncheon and



refreshments immediately following at Fuller Funeral Home 4735 Tamiami Trail East Naples. Flowers in remembrance of Betsy with later distribution to her many friends in local retirement and nursing homes may be sent to the Fuller Funeral Home. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary