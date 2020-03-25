|
Elizabeth "Betty" Culligan
Naples - Elizabeth "Betty" Culligan (nee Power), age 86, was peacefully called home by God on Friday, March 20, 2020. She bravely passed at her home in Naples, Florida with family at her bedside, after a brief illness. Loving wife of the late John Martin Culligan, the loved mother of four surviving children, Kevin Culligan, Eileen Culligan, Pauline Pastore (nee Culligan), and John Joseph (Cheryl) Culligan and a proud grandmother to many. Later in life she became the loving partner to the late Bartle "Kevin" Smith. Betty was born in Dublin, Ireland on March 7, 1934, to the late Sadie (nee Nolan) and John Joseph Power. She is survived by her loving sister Angela Power, brother Sean (Marietta) Power and was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Collier. Private family services will be held at a later time. For more information and online condolences, please visit Betty's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020