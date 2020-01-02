|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Hissam
Elizabeth "Betty" Hissam, 92, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, comforted by her faith and her family. Betty was born in Coral, Indiana County, Pennsylvania Nov. 15, 1926, to Andrew and Mary (Hargabus) Hutnik. She was the youngest of 13 children, and a 1944 graduate of East High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Betty was always independent, adventurous and an outstanding athlete. She had a wry sense of humor and loved to laugh.
She met her husband Kenneth at the Circle Ballroom in downtown Cleveland, and they married in 1948. Betty began to play golf in her thirties and won several local tournaments, club championships, and even set a course record. She was also a "golf mom," rounding up several of her children as well as others from the neighborhood to head to the links. Kenneth and Betty had successful careers in real estate which they continued after relocating to Naples in 1973. At age 90, Betty scored her ninth hole-in-one, on the ninth hole with a 90-yard shot. Betty is survived by her children, Michael (Mary) Hissam, Emel (Sharon) Hissam, Mary Hill, Virginia (Rick) Neet, Honorable Christine Greider and her husband Dr. David Greider, and Kenneth (Jennifer) Hissam, along with 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband and siblings.
A celebration of Betty's life is planned for Memorial Day weekend near Kenneth's hometown of Friendly, West Virginia.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020