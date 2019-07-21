Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
601 Seagate Dr.
Naples, FL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL
View Map
1924 - 2019
Elizabeth Jane Wagar Foreman Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Wagar Foreman

Naples, Florida - Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Wagar Foreman was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 30, 1924 to Iles R. Wagar and Evelyn M. Carrigan Wagar. She died on July 17, 2019, in Naples, Florida. She spent her girlhood in Chicago and attended Trinity High School and Rosary College. She was married and widowed three times: to Charles T. Van Zeveren, William H. Niemeier, and John W. Foreman.

Betty worked as a teacher, a retail specialist and a bridal registry consultant. She enjoyed reading, gardening and golfing. She attended St. William Roman Catholic Church.

In addition to her three husbands, she is predeceased by her daughter, Mary Leona Niemeier Earnest (husband, James) and son-in-law, Robert Steiner. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Niemeier (wife, Jane) and William Niemeier (wife, Rebecca) and two daughters, Mary Anne Niemeier Steiner and Norah Niemeier Cullen. She also has nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34109. Mass will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 24, at St. William Church, 601 Seagate Dr., Naples, FL 34108. Mass will be followed by the burial at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Avenue North, Naples, FL 34108.

Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 21, 2019
