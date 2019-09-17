|
Elizabeth Kate Foster passed away peacefully on Sept 6, 2019 at her home on Marco Island, Florida. Elizabeth was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England on April 25, 1936. She grew up in the small village of Goudhurst, Kent with her older brother Bill (1932-2018) and her parents, Ethel and Frank Hodge. Growing up Elizabeth was surrounded by a large extended family. She met Geoffrey, her beloved husband of 61 years, in Goudhurst. In search of more opportunities for their young family, Elizabeth and Geof immigrated to Canada in 1967. They lived for a year in Quebec City and then moved to Appleton, Wisconsin for a job opportunity for Geof. Elizabeth dedicated herself to raising their two children, Stephen Foster (Adriana) and Clare Smith (Charles). Both children swam for the local YMCA and Elizabeth volunteered many hours helping the swim team. Her involvement in swimming led to her to a broader role guiding the overall YMCA mission as a long term board member. She was active in other charitable organizations as well. Elizabeth and Geof moved to Marco Island in 1999 when Geof retired, where they have been residents and active members of the Hideaway Beach community for over 20 years. Elizabeth loved living on Marco Island and enjoyed many special memories here with her family and friends. Elizabeth loved to walk and could often be seen walking the beaches of Hideaway and stopping to cheerfully chat with neighbors and friends. Her three grandchildren, Devin (24) and Mimi (22) Smith and Brent (16) Foster, have grown up celebrating holidays and family traditions on Marco Island. Elizabeth would always find a way to do something special for those she loved. When their children grew up, Elizabeth learned to play golf. Elizabeth always liked to be active and enjoyed the peace and beauty of a golf course. Their shared love of golf resulted in Elizabeth and Geof building a second summer home at The Cliffs Valley in South Carolina which they maintained from 2003 until the spring of 2018. Elizabeth had many medical challenges during the final years of her life. Her strong determination and resolve helped her pull through many times and kept her with us longer than anyone would have expected. Elizabeth was known for loving bright colors, and her favorite color was yellow. Yellow represents sunshine, warmth, hope, and energy, all attributes Elizabeth portrayed during her long happy life. She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely by her many friends, family and husband Geoffrey. A Celebration of Life will be held for Elizabeth at Hideaway Beach on November 16th, 2019.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019