Elizabeth "Betty" Newman
LaGrange - Elizabeth "Betty" Newman, age 88, of LaGrange, formerly of West New York, NJ. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Newman for a wonderful 67 years. Loving mother of Kathy (Jeff) Pergande and the late Nanci Jean Newman. Devoted grandmother of Jason (Laura) Pergande and Kristin (Bobby) Kaye. Cherished great-grandmother "GGM" of Kaitlyn and Molly Pergande and James, Henry, and George Kaye. Dear sister of Charlotte Tawczynski. Fond aunt and friend of many. Betty was a manager for Phillip's decorating division. She will always be remembered as a devoted mother and a wonderful homemaker. Betty and Bob enjoyed traveling to Marco Island, FL every winter, where they have many dear and cherished friends. She was also a longtime parish member of San Marco Church, FL. The most important things to her were family, faith, and friends. Family and friends are invited to meet on Wednesday, October 16th directly at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558 for 11 am Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1515 Ogden Avenue, LaGrange Park, IL 60526. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For further info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019