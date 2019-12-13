|
Elizabeth "Bette" Ray Fox
Naples - Elizabeth "Bette" Ray Fox, born December 2, 1924 in Kansas City, died on December 11, 2019 in her home in Naples at the age of 95, surrounded by her four sons.
Raised in St. Paul, with a brief stint in Los Angeles, Bette graduated from St. Paul Central High School, Class of '42. After attending the University of Minnesota, she joined Northwest Airlines as a stewardess where she met her future husband, Frank. Bette retired from Northwest in 1948 to raise her four sons in the family home on Lake Minnetonka and to work for and support several charities throughout her life. Bette's math skills helped her design two of her Smithtown Bay homes, remodel her Naples Bay home, and design a friend's house, as well as manage her finances until her death. Bette was a Cub Scout den mother, founding member of the Upper Lake Minnetonka Yacht Club, golfer, bowler, boater (she owned a boat before a car), bridge player, traveler, and bail-bonds mother. Her legendary frugality extended to making her own dresses and her son's clothes for years. Bette offered her children and grandchildren a Master Class in Living with lessons in Cleaning Up, Making and Keeping Friends, Caring for Others, and Being Responsible. While we sometimes seemed to sleep thru her classes, she patiently repeated the lessons, even waking from a coma to point out that we could straighten out the tray over her hospital bed.
Bette was blessed to age in her homes in Naples and Minnesota, supported by and connected to family and friends, despite dealing with multiple medical issues. She had a tenacious grip on life until the end.
Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frank Fox; her parents, Neil and Marion (Gilmartin) Ray; her sister, Carol Spurrell, and brother-in-law, Kim Matzdorf; Bette is survived by her sister, Janeil Matzdorf, and four sons: J. Michael, Frank Jr. (Kathleen), Jeffrey and Craig (Sandra); seven grandchildren: Neil (Aundrea), Frank III (Satoyo), Sarah, Jeffrey Jr., Michael Anthony, Emily, and Mackenzie Elizabeth; plus four great-grandchildren: Savannah, Lily Elizabeth, Antione and Leo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 15th, from 12:30 - 3 PM at the Clubhouse of Windstar On Naples Bay, 1700 Windstar Blvd.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019