Elizabeth Scarnecchia
Naples - Elizabeth Scarnecchia, 95, 3870 Golden Gate Blvd. E., Naples, FL and life-long resident of Youngstown, Ohio, died January 26, 2020 at 11:20 p.m. at Regions Physicians Hospital, Naples, FL.
Mrs. Scarnecchia was born February 7, 1924 in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Alexander Sandor and Anna Palos Szucs. She graduated from Saint Stephens Grade School and Niles McKinley High School class of 1941. She worked for the Niles Daily Times and as a secretary/stenographer for the Niles Steel Products, Division of Republic Steel Corporation and Mallory Sharon Titanium (currently RMI).
In 1949 she married Dan A. Scarnecchia. When he opened his medical practice in 1960, she worked as his medical office manager until his death in 1989. She was active in the Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital Auxiliary, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Alter and Rosary Society, the Austintown Republican Women's Club and the Austintown AARP, chapter 4339. She belonged to a dance club and bridge group, and travelled extensively. She was active in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at its inception at Franciscan University of Steubenville.
She is survived by one son, Atty. Brian Scarnecchia, and his wife, her devoted daughter-in-law, Victoria, who cared for Mrs. Scarnecchia in their home. Survivors also include six married grandchildren, Maria Montagnini, Dominic Scarnecchia, Anna Pi'e, Eliza Embry, Daniel Scarnecchia and Rosarie Scarnecchia, two nephews, Dr. Joseph Csorba and Dr. Thomas Nelson, and one niece, Mary Ann Csorba Flood.
She was predeceased in death by her parents and two sisters, Irene Nelson and Mary Csorba, and niece Jane Csorba Kienzle.
Services will be held at Saint Agnes Catholic Church from 10-11am, mass to follow 11-12 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Burial will proceed from Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, Ohio to Saint Stephen's Cemetery, Niles, Ohio on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ave Maria School of Law, designating "Legal Internship Programs", day-of-giving: http://day-of-giving.avemarialaw.edu/
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020