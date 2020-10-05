1/1
Elizabeth Turner Lange
{ "" }
Elizabeth Turner Lange

Naples - On Friday September 25th Elizabeth Turner Lange, beloved mother and fiercely loyal friend, passed away at the age of 52. Elizabeth was born on December 28th 1967 in Naples Fl. She is survived by 2 children; Travis Lange and Chelsea (married to Jacob) Pytlik, 1 granddaughter; Magnolia Pytlik, 2 brothers; Chris and Winner Turner, and her partner René Ellis. Elizabeth never met a stranger. She was well known for her warm, welcoming spirit and a smile that could light up the darkest corner. Gone from this world too soon, she will be incredibly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 23rd at 11 am at the Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens.






Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
