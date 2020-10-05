Elizabeth Turner LangeNaples - On Friday September 25th Elizabeth Turner Lange, beloved mother and fiercely loyal friend, passed away at the age of 52. Elizabeth was born on December 28th 1967 in Naples Fl. She is survived by 2 children; Travis Lange and Chelsea (married to Jacob) Pytlik, 1 granddaughter; Magnolia Pytlik, 2 brothers; Chris and Winner Turner, and her partner René Ellis. Elizabeth never met a stranger. She was well known for her warm, welcoming spirit and a smile that could light up the darkest corner. Gone from this world too soon, she will be incredibly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 23rd at 11 am at the Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens.