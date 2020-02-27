|
Elizabeth Weston
Naples - Elizabeth (Betty) Gruver Weston died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence in Naples, FL, with her beloved husband, Glen, by her side. There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 388 1st Ave. S., Naples, FL. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorial contributions be made in Betty's memory to either First United Methodist Church, or Naples Retirement Inc., (N. R. I.), a non-profit organization that supports the residents, the chapel, and the campus of Lely Palms Retirement Community: N. R. I., 1000 Lely Palms Dr. Box F-247, Naples, FL 34113-8916.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020