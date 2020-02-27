Services
First United Methodist Church
388 1st Ave S
Naples, FL 34102
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
388 1st Ave. S.
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Weston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Weston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Weston Obituary
Elizabeth Weston

Naples - Elizabeth (Betty) Gruver Weston died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence in Naples, FL, with her beloved husband, Glen, by her side. There will be a memorial service on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 388 1st Ave. S., Naples, FL. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorial contributions be made in Betty's memory to either First United Methodist Church, or Naples Retirement Inc., (N. R. I.), a non-profit organization that supports the residents, the chapel, and the campus of Lely Palms Retirement Community: N. R. I., 1000 Lely Palms Dr. Box F-247, Naples, FL 34113-8916.

For online condolences and full obituary visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -