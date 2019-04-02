Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Stagg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Marie Stagg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen Marie Stagg Obituary
Ellen Marie Stagg

Bonita Springs, FL

Ellen Marie Stagg, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth M. Stagg of Bonita Springs, Florida; two sons, Brian K. Stagg of Waldwick, New Jersey, and David J. Stagg of New York, New York; three sisters, Kathleen Schoenhaus of Bonita Springs, Florida, Ann M. McGrew of Modesto, California, and Mary B. Morrison of Hingham, Massachusetts; daughter-in-law, Angela K. Stagg; and two grandchildren, Emma A. Stagg and Liam J. Stagg.

Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, Mrs. Stagg was a graduate of Holy Family Academy in Bayonne, New Jersey, and Notre Dame College of Staten Island, New York. Until the early 1980s, she worked as a math teacher in several public schools in the towns of Elizabeth and Millburn, New Jersey.

A loving wife and devoted mother, she and Kenneth raised their family in New Jersey, where they lived for over forty years, first in Short Hills and then Basking Ridge. They also spent many happy family vacations at their home in Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania. They relocated to Florida in 2012, where they enjoyed being members of the Palmira Country Club for many years. They happily celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in 2017.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home in

Bonita Springs, Florida. A celebration of life service will be held in New Jersey at a later date and will be announced.

Internment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MD

Andersen Cancer Center at the University of Texas or to . Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now