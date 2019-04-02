|
|
Ellen Marie Stagg
Bonita Springs, FL
Ellen Marie Stagg, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth M. Stagg of Bonita Springs, Florida; two sons, Brian K. Stagg of Waldwick, New Jersey, and David J. Stagg of New York, New York; three sisters, Kathleen Schoenhaus of Bonita Springs, Florida, Ann M. McGrew of Modesto, California, and Mary B. Morrison of Hingham, Massachusetts; daughter-in-law, Angela K. Stagg; and two grandchildren, Emma A. Stagg and Liam J. Stagg.
Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, Mrs. Stagg was a graduate of Holy Family Academy in Bayonne, New Jersey, and Notre Dame College of Staten Island, New York. Until the early 1980s, she worked as a math teacher in several public schools in the towns of Elizabeth and Millburn, New Jersey.
A loving wife and devoted mother, she and Kenneth raised their family in New Jersey, where they lived for over forty years, first in Short Hills and then Basking Ridge. They also spent many happy family vacations at their home in Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania. They relocated to Florida in 2012, where they enjoyed being members of the Palmira Country Club for many years. They happily celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in 2017.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home in
Bonita Springs, Florida. A celebration of life service will be held in New Jersey at a later date and will be announced.
Internment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MD
Andersen Cancer Center at the University of Texas or to . Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019