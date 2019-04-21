|
|
Ellie C. Werth
Hugo, MN Formerly of Naples, FL
Preceded in death by husband, Bill. Survived by children, Georgia, Michael, and Steven Latuff; step-children, Robert, Brad (Jen) Werth and Julie (Jeff) Garner; 5 grandchildren; brother, Fred (Marlys) Prahl.
Ellie was a long-time employee at Hallmark in Naples, FL. She loved her soap operas, enjoyed cooking for everyone and one of her favorite places to visit was Key West, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, April 27,2019 at
Keystone Place, 14602 Finale Avenue, Hugo MN with a Gathering of friends and family one hour before service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to . www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019