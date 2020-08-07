Elliot David Schprechman, MD



Of Blessed Memory



Dr. Elliot David Schprechman, 62, loving and amazing husband, father, physician, and friend passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 in Naples, FL.



Elliot was born on October 5, 1957 in Bronx, NY and attended the prestigious Bronx High School of Science. He completed college and medical school through a 6-year program at the Meharry College of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and served as Chief Medical Resident. He then completed his Cardiology Fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center. Elliot met the love of his life, Elana, while working as an attending, and they relocated to Akron, OH to start a family. He joined the Akron Clinic in a multi-specialty group before opening his private practice in Fairlawn, OH many years later. In 2014, Elliot and Elana relocated to Naples, FL where he worked at Naples Community Hospital as a hospitalist. As a physician for over 30 years, he was dedicated to serving patients and their families. His greatest accomplishment was being a wonderful husband and phenomenal father to his children. He was married to Elana for 33 years and raised three beautiful children in Akron: Danielle (Of Blessed Memory), Jared, and Emily (Jared) Goltz.



Elliot was a passionate New York and Cleveland sports fan. He loved his dogs (Sophie, Sammy, and Peanut), gardening, photography, walking, biking, watching Seinfeld and Impractical Jokers with his kids, the beach, and the Florida sunshine. He treasured his family and embraced every second spent with his wife and children. He was one of a kind and brought so much joy and happiness with his witty sense of humor to patients, colleagues, family, and friends. He touched so many lives near and far. Elliot will never be forgotten, and no one will ever take his place. We love and miss him so much. May he rest in eternal peace.



In honor and memory of Elliot's beautiful life, donations can be made to:



Revere Road Synagogue



646 N. Revere Road



Akron, OH 44333



(330) 867-7292



Condolence cards may be sent to:



Elana Schprechman & Family



3046 Aviamar Circle



Naples, FL 34114



A private burial and funeral has already taken place in Florida with his family at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples, FL. The Schprechman Family would like to thank Elliot's incredible medical team including Dr. Carlos Quintero, Dr. Lisa Aenlle, Dr. Hillary Tassin, and Dr. Viktoria Totoraitis; the NCH critical care physicians, specialists, and compassionate nurses; and therapists, caregivers, and Avow Hospice nurses (Jennifer and Maggie) for their wonderful care of Elliot.



Until we meet again. Sending so much love to you in heaven.



With Love,



Elana, Jared, and Emily









