Ellwood J. Menear
Naples - Ellwood J. Menear, 93, of Naples, FL., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Naples.
He was born on November 7, 1926 in Royalton, PA and was the son of the late Harry and Kathrine (Groy) Menear.
In addition to his parents, Ellwood was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Menear, two brothers, Harry Menear and Donald Menear and a sister, Frances Roksandic.
He is survived by his three nephews, Harry Menear Jr. and his wife Lois of Harrisburg, Michael Menear and his wife Leslie of Mechanicsburg, and Ellwood Menear of Hummelstown; a niece Barbara Roksandic Kain and her husband Ronald of Middletown.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.