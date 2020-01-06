Services
Faith Lutheran Church
4150 Goodlette Rd N
Naples, FL 34103
Elmer W. Schrader Jr. Obituary
Naples - Elmer W. Schrader Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3 in Naples. Formerly of Burnt Hills, NY, he relocated to Naples in retirement with his loving wife, Marion (nee Bayes) Schrader, in 1996. As a resident of Naples for 23 years, he enjoyed golfing, the beach, his church community, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, and spending time with his family and friends. Elmer graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1958. His career as a nuclear physicist spanned nearly four decades and included a period of work near the arctic circle. Mr. Schrader is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marion; his sister, Barbara Deshefy; his daughters Peggy Schmitz (and her husband Kurt Schmitz) and Kathryn Stephenson (and her husband Lynn Stephenson); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life is being planned for Saturday, Jan. 11, 11AM at Faith Lutheran Church (4150 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL 34103). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations and memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Naples, Habitat for Humanity, St. Matthews House, or AVOW Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
