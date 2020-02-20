|
|
Elsa McLean
Naples - Elsa Susanna McLean, beloved wife of Donald and loving mother of June (Robert) Gregory, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Naples, FL at the age of 93. Though a resident of Naples for many years, Elsa considered Glenview, IL her home as she lived there for over 65 years.
She was born in Dearborn, MI to the late Rev. John S. and Helen Faze and raised in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Germantown High School in 1944, Elsa and her family moved to Gary, IN, and then Chicago where she finally found her true home in Glenview.
She was a loving, caring and vibrant woman who fully embraced life. She loved art and nature and was a longtime member of the Chicago Botanic Garden and the National Audubon Society.
She is survived by her brother Arnold J. (Irene) Faze of Coral Gables, FL and her dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma Hood and Helen McBride.
Elsa will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
A private service for family will be held in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Guideposts Foundation www.guideposts.org or
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020