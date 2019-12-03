|
|
Elsie Gonzalez
Naples - Elsie Anza Gonzalez, 79, of Naples, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side in Naples, Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born March 6, 1940 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico to Epifanio and Laura Bermudez Anza. Elsie was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Aribel; children, Jason Gonzalez and Joislyn Gonzalez Kronenberger; grandchildren, Ella and Ethan Gonzalez and Benjamin Kronenberger; brothers, Pedro Anza, Eddie Anza and Higinio Anza; sister, Frances Anza Gutierrez and many loving nieces and nephews.
Elsie's Life will be Celebrated Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Naples, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Loving Memory of Elsie, to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail N Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102 or online at www.support.network.
For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Elsie's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019