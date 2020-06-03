Elsie H. Gracie
Bonita Springs - Elsie H. Gracie, 90, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital. Formerly of Canton, OH she had been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 13 years. She was born November 2, 1929 in Aalen, Germany a daughter of the late David and Hedwig R. (Ludwig) Grabb.

Elsie immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1948 and worked as a cosmetics sales clerk for the May Company. She enjoyed sewing, arts & crafts, cooking as well as gardening.

Survivors include her children, James E. (Linda) Canton of Canton, OH, Christine (Roger) Shelly of Bonita Springs, FL, Heidi (Thomas) Lansden of Bonita Springs, FL; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Gracie; and sister, Alice Kraüss.

A funeral service will be celebrated on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until the time of the service.

Additional services and burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in N. Canton, OH where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elsie's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. #709, Clearwater, FL 33762 to benefit the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
