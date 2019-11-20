|
|
Elsie May Whalen
Naples, FL - Elsie May (DaSilva) Whalen, born November 29, 1924 in Jamaica, NY to the late Martin and Harriet DaSilva, passed away on November 15, 2019 at Terracina Grande in Naples, Florida following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Francis T. Whalen and mother of the late Francis "Chip" Whalen. She is survived by her brother, Edward DaSilva (Alice) of White Plains, NY; her daughter's Darea McCormick (Joe) of Herndon, VA, Claudia Hurley (Don) of Naples, FL, and Elyse DeBonis (Ted) of Berkeley, CA as well as her son, Jeffrey Whalen of Los Angeles, CA, eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was 94 years old. Elsie graduated from Jamaica High School in Queens, NY and the Juilliard School in New York City. She was a very accomplished piano player and teacher.
Elsie resided in Bellaire, New York and Bayville, New York for most of her adult life before moving permanently a decade ago to Kensington Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida.
Elsie was very active in her parish Churches, St. Gertrude's R.C. Church of Bayville, N.Y., as well as St. Williams R.C. Church of Naples, FL, serving as an Eucharistic minister and participating in several lay ministeries for many years.
Her greatest love was creating many wonderful memories with her large family. Elsie also had the gift of making friends easily of which there were many who treasured shared times and activities. She will be dearly missed!
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to AVOW Hospice, Naples, Florida www.AvowCares.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019