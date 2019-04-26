Elwin Luther "EL" Freeland



Naples, FL



Elwin Luther "EL" Freeland was born on April 20, 1922 in Buchanan, TN and left Naples for his eternal home on August 20, 2019. EL moved to Naples from Michigan in 1991, when he retired from full-time preaching for Churches of Christ in several different locations there as well as in Tennessee and Indiana. A man of many talents as he was a comedian, a recorded singer and



jeweler by profession.



EL is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mildred Freeland, a Naples



resident. Funeral services for EL will be on Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Gateway Church of Christ in South Gate, MI where he served as the preaching minister for many years. Interment will be at the Christian Memorial Gardens in Rochester Hills, MI. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary