Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Gateway Church of Christ
South Gate, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwin Freeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwin Luther "EL" Freeland


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elwin Luther "EL" Freeland Obituary
Elwin Luther "EL" Freeland

Naples, FL

Elwin Luther "EL" Freeland was born on April 20, 1922 in Buchanan, TN and left Naples for his eternal home on August 20, 2019. EL moved to Naples from Michigan in 1991, when he retired from full-time preaching for Churches of Christ in several different locations there as well as in Tennessee and Indiana. A man of many talents as he was a comedian, a recorded singer and

jeweler by profession.

EL is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mildred Freeland, a Naples

resident. Funeral services for EL will be on Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Gateway Church of Christ in South Gate, MI where he served as the preaching minister for many years. Interment will be at the Christian Memorial Gardens in Rochester Hills, MI. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now