|
|
Emil Gunthardt
Bonita Springs - Emil Gunthardt passed peacefully on January 17th, 12 days short of his 90th Birthday. He is survived by his spouse, Ingrid Nolte; brother, Ruedi; granddaughter, Kim Kelly; dear friend, Marilyn Connolly; and extended Gunthardt family in Switzerland and Connolly family stateside. Although successful, business-wise, as President of Ganes Chemicals, Inc., Emil's greatest joy was being outdoors engaged in sports he loved. Be it tennis, horseback riding, sailing, skiing both on snow and water, and, in his later life golf, Emil felt a day wasn't complete without physical exertion of some sort. Emil's second passion was FOOD...he was as adventurous in dining as he was in sports...fine food cooked properly and served on hot plates along with a fine Bordeaux or Cote de Rhone made him a happy man. Emil was a unique gentleman in the true sense of the word and you were never happier than when you were in his presence—his joie de vivre was infectious and we will truly miss having him in our lives yet grateful for having known him. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Emil's name to would be welcomed. You may also pay your respects online at: www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020