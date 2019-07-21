Emil H. Peyrot



Naples - Emil Henri Peyrot, a World War II Veteran, served in the US Air Force, and retired as a mechanic in 1980, before moving to Marco Island, Florida. He was a wonderful man, husband, step father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. He passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 and will be dearly missed. Emil was born to Frank and Susan Peyrot in Chicago, Illinois on March 28, 1922. He was 97 years old.



Preceded in death by his brother, John Peyrot, three sisters, Marie Peyrot, Aline Aronica, and Alma Garro, and a niece, Candace Bond. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret Peyrot, whom he met when they both worked at Naples Community Hospital. He has three step daughters, Donna Wolf, Deborah Miller (Gerald) and Wendy Wells-Chanampa (Luis), eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one niece and four nephews.



Emil was a world traveler with a grand sense of adventure. He enjoyed various activities throughout his life with many days on the pontoon boat, motorcycle adventures, canoeing amongst the gators and snakes, and cycling in the Everglades. An avid reader with an inspiring love of life, Emil always had a great sense of humor and the patience of a saint (Papa E). His stories and his spirit will live on in our minds and hearts forever.



A celebration of life will be held at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, Florida on July 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice or to the organization of your choice.



