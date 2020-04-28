|
|
Emily Matthews Bell O'Neil
Emily Matthews Bell O'Neil passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Emily was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 7. 1927 to Marguerite (Matthews) and Burwell B. Bell. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Jerrold O'Neil; two siblings, Mary Anne Bell Briggs of Albany, OR and William B. Bell of Denver, CO. She is survived by her children; James M. (Teresa) O'Neil of Boca Raton, FL; Sally J. O'Neil of Cincinnati, OH; Susan O'Neil Joens McDonald (Kurt Shearer) of Naples, FL; granddaughters, Kristina Lynn Love Zielinski and Lauren Emily Joens; grandson, Daniel Robert (Heather) Love; great-granddaughter, Eleanor LaRae Zielinski. Emily was a graduate of Ohio State University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. After graduation, she began a career in retailing at the Union Company in Columbus, OH. After raising her children, Emily embarked on a second career as a sales representative for U.S. Gypsum. She spent much of her life involved in church and school activities and volunteering with Southwest Florida Symphony Society, ECHO, Cape Coral Caring Center, AAUW, and Whiskey Creek Garden Club. Memorial donations in Emily's name may be made to Brookdale /Dayton, 280 Walden Way, Suite 901, Dayton, OH 45440. Online condolences may be made at www.Springgrove.org
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020