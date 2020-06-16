Emily Susan Joyce



Emily Susan Joyce, of Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8. Emily is credited with 91 years of beauty and grace.



Born on October 9th, 1928 to George and Suzanna Bachar, Emily spent the first part of her life in the Chicago area of Illinois with her younger brother George. During her time at Morton High School, Emily perfected modern dance. Prior to marrying her high school sweetheart, Richard Novak, in 1950, Emily modeled and earned the title Miss Navy Pier of 1945. During the first few years after the nuptials, Emily gave birth to two daughters—Ricki Ann and Michelle. Emily went on to have a fulfilling career in retail from working as a successful buyer at Marshall Fields' infamous Gift Court to working the Merchandise Mart's 15th floor for United China & Glass.



After Emily and Richard's daughters quit the cold winters of Illinois to complete their education out West in Arizona and Colorado, Emily and Richard followed suit in 1975 to enjoy retired life in Palm Springs, California. However, it would take a lot more than a warmer climate and the declaration of retirement to slow Emily down, and she immediately became active with the Desert Hot Springs Women's Club, where she picked up many accolades and a new community of life-long friends. In addition to her altruistic endeavors, Emily reinvigorated her lifelong passion of retail and networking by opening and operating Elegance, a gift store that featured and supplied eclectic bobbles from around the world. Sadly, Emily's husband, Richard, passed in 1982.



As anyone that ever had the great fortune of knowing Emily would know, she loved interacting and engaging with people, and she took a genuine interest in them, and their lives. But most important to Emily was family, so it was no surprise to anyone when she joined her daughter, Michelle, and Michelle's family to move across two time zones to Naples, Florida in 1987. Emily and Michelle were joined by Ricki and her family in 1988, and the years that followed were filled generating memories for her five grandchildren: Stephanie, Jonathan, Amy, Christopher, and James. In addition to being a full-time caretaker for her own mother, Suzanna—affectionally known as Granny—Emily was the matriarch of her extended Naples family and hosted all of the big holidays, with "Christmas Eve at Grandma's house" being a longstanding tradition for decades. Emily was not your typical grandmother, as she would show up to the carline in her trusty 1960s white Mustang named Betsy, but she was a traditional storyteller that would share generations of stories from her Czechoslovakian heritage, translated from a language that she spoke fluently.



In 1996, Emily met and married Patrick Joyce. Prior to his passing in 2006, Emily enjoyed ten remarkable years with Pat travelling and procuring mementos from their adventures while still residing primarily in Naples, Florida for her family. Emily lost her eldest daughter, Ricki, in 2015, but added to her family nine great-grandchildren. Emily enjoyed many visits with her great-grandchildren, Mason, Lena, Madison, Julia, Nora, Oliver, Finley, Tucker, and Harper, and most memorably celebrated her 90th birthday with all nine together for a weekend in 2018, with all 9 being under the age of 5 at the time.



At the family's request, please omit flowers. Instead, Women in Naples Giving Support (WINGS) is the selected charity of contribution and donations may be addressed to them c/o Champions for Learning at 3606 Enterprise Ave., Suite 150, Naples, Florida, 34104.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store