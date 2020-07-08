Emma SenterNaples - Emma Senter of Naples, Florida passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020 at her home in Naples. Emma was born on December 31, 1938 in Schell City, Missouri to Berniece & Willard Shipley. She is preceded in death by her parents & her husband Gary (1938 - 2017). Emma & Gary were married for 60 years and were childhood sweethearts.Emma is survived by her brother Ron & his wife Sue, her children and their families; daughter Sandie Watson & her husband Tom, granddaughters Katie & Laura & great granddaughter Julia; daughter Sherri Steinke and her husband Mark and granddaughters Maya & Jayd; son Steven Senter and his wife Joelle and granddaughter Nadia.Emma's family would like everyone to know how proud we are of her. Over the past 2 ½ years Emma grew so much as an independent woman! We will miss her honesty and feistiness. We will miss her love for orchids and tea sets. We will miss her daily updates of how many steps she walked in 100 degree heat. And we will miss how much she loved her granddaughters. Emma clearly liked a celebration. She came in on New Year's Eve and left us on the Fourth of July.Emma will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Belton Cemetery, Belton, Missouri.