Eric Shawn Sandusky



Naples - Eric Shawn Sandusky, 57, originally of Montgomery Township, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep October 4, 2020 at his Naples home. A former land surveyor, Eric was a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was an avid music lover and great fan of the NY Giants and his dad's Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his loving family: Son, Michael, 26, parents, Mike and Barbara Sandusky, sisters Karen Sandusky, Diana Diamond and Sharon Marshall. Eric was a very loving father, son and brother. He will be sorely missed by his entire family. Final arrangements are by the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to St. Matthews House, in Naples.









