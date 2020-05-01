|
|
Erlynne "Lynne" Douglas Hixon-Holley
Naples - Long-time Naples resident Judge Erlynne ("Lynne") Douglas Hixon-Holley died peacefully in her sleep with her son Douglas by her side on April 30th at the age of 94. The granddaughter of Florida pioneer/homesteader Ezra Lealman (St. Petersburg), Lynne was a pioneer of another kind. As a child, she lived all over the US South with her mother Gertrude and civil engineer father Davis. She graduated from Florida State University (formerly Florida Womens' College) at the age of 21 with a degree in Inter-American Affairs. After, she was one of three women at the University of Florida Law School. There, she met William (Bill) Hixon, who was raised in Naples. They married and left Gainesville to return to Naples in 1950 to set up the first law practice in the city.
While they were setting up the law practice, Lynne taught elementary school in the old schoolhouse where Gulfview Middle School is now located.
Among her numerous accomplishments, Lynne was the first female judge in the county and circuit, the first female public defender, and the first female school board attorney. She was instrumental in building the First Presbyterian Church, was a founding member of the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club, and was active in the Junior Women's Club, Zonta, as well as a number of other community organizations.
Lynne was endlessly curious and intellectually engaged about all things with a home overflowing with books and videos on the widest range of topics, She was an avid outdoorswoman, who could often be found at Ramuda Ranch shooting skeet or trap, at the Cambier Park tennis courts, or swimming and walking the beach in Olde Naples. She also travelled extensively including celebrating her 90th birthday in Oxford, England, at the historic Rhodes House.
Lynne is survived by her children Douglas Hixon of Naples and Laurel Hixon (Michael Keane) of Sydney, Australia, and her grandson Alexander Keane also of Sydney. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lynne Hixon-Holley memorial women's scholarship fund at the American Friends of Le Korsa (website: www.aflk.org or telephone: 203-393-1006).
Published in Naples Daily News from May 1 to May 4, 2020