Ernest Alfred Remig
Bonita Springs - Ernest Alfred Remig, 78, of Bonita Springs, FL and Basking Ridge, NJ, formerly of Short Hills, NJ and Madison, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on February 9, 2020. Ernie is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 54 years, Janet (nee Wendle); his son Bradley Ernest Remig (Wendy) of Hershey, PA; his son Edward "Ted" Remig (Carson) of Harding, NJ; his daughter Deborah Remig Terrero (Javier) of Berkeley Heights, NJ; his sister Judith Remig Jacobi and her late husband Eugene B. Jacobi of Marblehead, MA; his grandchildren Andrew, Kyle, Luke, William, Sarah, Jerry and Gabriella.
He is preceded in death by his father, Warren Ernest Remig, and his mother, Dorothy Doremus Remig.
Ernie was born on July 22, 1941 in Passaic, NJ. Raised in Clifton, he graduated from Montclair College High School in 1959 and Lehigh University in 1963; he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity and competed in baseball and basketball while at Lehigh. He began his career as a CPA at Price Waterhouse in New York City, moved into money management and eventually served as President at J. & W. Seligman, before starting his own investment management business.
Ernie was an avid golfer enjoying memberships at Bonita Bay Club, and Baltusrol Golf Club, where he started and ran the popular Thursday morning "Remig" Men's Golf Group with over 100 participants. He enjoyed summers in Normandy Beach, NJ throughout his life. As a sports fan and coach, he dedicated his time generously leading and organizing teams for the Millburn-Short Hills Little League (Sparrows Chain) and Morristown-Beard Softball. He enjoyed attending many of his children's and grandchildren's activities. Loved by many, Ernie was blessed with loyal and caring friends. His family was the love and pride of his life.
Memorial Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, 101 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to his favorite charity, at stjude.org. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020