Ernest Clark, Jr.
Naples, Florida - Ernest Clark, Jr. was born August 29, 1925 in New York City, and died September 25, 2019. At age one, his family moved to East Hampton, Long Island, where he spent his childhood and most of his adult life.
Upon graduation from East Hampton High School, Ernie entered the Army Air Corps, serving in Burma and India.
Ernie then entered Syracuse University, graduating in 1953. He worked in NYC for several years in the insurance publishing business and in 1964 bought the E.T. Dayton Insurance and Real Estate Agency in East Hampton. During his many years at E.T. Dayton, he also served civically as President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Lions Club and member of the Board of Guild Hall. He was an avid golfer, a former member of the Maidstone Club in East Hampton and a member of Wyndemere Country Club in Naples. He was proud to be a member of America's "Greatest Generation".
Ernie spent his later years in Naples, FL and East Hampton, moving permanently to Naples in 2011.
Ernie was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Ernest Clark, Sr.; his wife, Shirley; his son, Bruce; and sister, Violet Johnson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 18 years, Diana; two stepchildren, Elizabeth Hingst of Norwalk, CT and J. Chandler (Virginia) Busby of Birmingham, AL; and five step grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece, Margo (Arthur) McKenna of Manchester, VT and their four children.
In respect for his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019