Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
(508) 385-7116
Ernest Hebert
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Brewster Baptist Church
RT 6A.
Interment
Following Services
Oak Ridge Cemetery
RT 134
South Dennis, FL
Ernest P. Hebert Jr. Obituary
Ernest P. Hebert, Jr.

Naples, FL

Ernest P. Hebert, Jr. went home to his Lord and

Savior on March 3, 2019 after a

battle with cancer. Born August 12, 1949 he was the son of Ernest and Gilberte Hebert and

husband of Nancy A. Bassette, Hebert.

He leaves five children

Patricia MacRoberts of

Harvard, MA, Laural Hebert of Centerville, MA, Ralph MacRoberts of Portland, OR, Michelle MacRoberts, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Christine Hebert of Portsmouth, NH. Five grandchildren Lindsay Reed of Pearisburg, VR, Leigha Mayo, of Centerville, MA, Richard Mayo Yarmouth, MA, Briana Hardy of Worcester, MA, and Asia Capachione of Myrtle Beach, SC. Two great grandchildren, Olivia Marie Hine of Centerville, MA and Bryson Adam

Frazzini of Columbia, SC and three brothers, Rene of Plaino, TX, Luc of The Colony, TX, David of Lakeville, MN and Marc of Kingston, MA who predeceased him.

Ernie was a graduate of Suffolk University he worked for Red Coach Grill upon graduating. In 1983 he went to work at the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office and retired after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Brewster Baptist Church, and The First Baptist Church of Naples, Florida. He was Past Master of Pilgrim Masonic Lodge of Harwich, MA. Ernie was an avid golfer, enjoyed the beaches of Cape Cod, the mountains of Buckfield Maine, and the warm winter weather of Naples Florida.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 11th from 9-11 a.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 729 Rt. 134, South Dennis. A memorial service will be held directly following at 11:30 a.m in the Brewster Baptist Church, RT 6A. Interment will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, RT 134 South Dennis, MA immediately following. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Friends of Prisoners, 84 Bearses Way, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
