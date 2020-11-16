Ernest Spinelli
Naples - Ernest Spinelli, 84, of Naples, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving children. Ernie was born on January 5, 1936, in White Plains, New York to the late Antonio and Elena (Scopelliti) Spinelli.
Ernie served his country in the U.S. Navy before moving to Long Island in 1959 where he raised his family. After working at Brookhaven National Laboratory for 8 years, Ernie found his calling as a professor. He taught Electronics Technology at Suffolk County Community College until retiring to Naples in 1991.
He enjoyed ballroom dancing and scuba diving and was a member of Naples Civil Air Patrol SER-373 at the Naples Airport. Ernie was a volunteer Dock Master with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council and Assembly, and was also a parishioner of Saint Agnes RC Church. A very proud man who loved his family, Ernie will be missed deeply.
He is survived by his three children, Ronna Burton and husband Thomas, Gregory Spinelli and wife, Caroline, and Vincent Spinelli and wife, Rose; his brothers, Aldo Spinelli, Gino Spinelli and wife, Esther; his sister, Virginia Falzarano and husband, John; his grandchildren, Lucas Burton and wife, Shannon, Tessa Burton and Lily Spinelli; his great grandson, Ellis Burton; and dear friend Bonita Oskar.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was also predeceased by his brothers, Antonio Spinelli, Joseph Spinelli, Victor Spinelli; and his sisters, Santina Lidke, Gloria Benedetto, Mary Spinelli, Ida Turner, Stella Spinelli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Robert Kantor at 1:00 pm Friday Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples. Live streaming will be available. Inurnment will take place immediately following mass at St Agnes Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Charities or St. Matthew's House, Naples.
