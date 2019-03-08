Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christus Victor Church
15600 N Tamiami Tr
Naples, FL
Esta Mae Hiltbrand

Estero and Naples, FL

EstaMae Rogers Hiltbrand, 94, of Estero, Florida, departed this life on March 2, 2019 to join her husband, Arthur and their daughter Jodi Williams. She is mourned with great sorrow by her daughters, RuthAnne Evans and Andrea

Hiltbrand, seven grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many friends and family whose lives she touched. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 11, 10:00 am at Christus Victor Church 15600 N Tamiami Tr, Naples Fl 34110. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
