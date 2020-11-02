Estelle Ann Pedace
Estelle Ann Pedace passed away at Hillview Heath Care Center in La Crosse, WI on October 28th, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on May 10, 1932 in Norwich, Connecticut, to Edmund Olsson and Doris (Adams) Olsson. Estelle leaves behind her sister Nancy (Bill) Missino of Norwich, CT, three children; Nancy (John) Birkla of Louisville, KY, John (Terri) Pedace and Bill (Diane) Pedace, both of La Crosse, Wisconsin, as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her husband John preceded her in death by 8 days. A funeral Mass will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Parish for both Estelle and John on November 7th at 11am. Memory tables will be on display at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:30 am. All Covid 19 protocols will be followed. The Mass can be viewed live streamed beginning with a eulogy at 11:00 am at www.mmoclacrosse.org
. A private interment ceremony of Estelle and John's ashes will take place at the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse following the Mass. Memorials may be given to the Mary Mother of the Church (MMOC) Building Fund or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4500 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 in their memory. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com
for a full obituary and online guestbook.