Esther Margetes (nee Wierdak), age 94, formerly of Marco Island, Florida passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Margetes. Dearest sister of the late Joseph (Estelle) Wierdak, the late George (Jean) Wierdak, the late Florian (Lorna Doone) Wierdak, and Virginia (the late Raymond) Pieczynski. Devoted Aunt and Great-Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Originally from Chicago, Illinois relocated to Marco Island in 1972 and owned the Jolly Roger and Chicago Tom's restaurants. There will be a Visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home, Marco Island. A Funeral Mass will be held at San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Marco Island Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to PurpleStride Chicago.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019