1/
Eugene A. Novak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene A. Novak

Naples - Eugene A. Novak passed away in Naples, FL on Tuesday the 24th at the age of 70.

Gene is predeceased by his mother, Emma (nee Sedar) and his father, Ernest.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Robin Holmes-Novak of 9 years.

Gene lovingly remembered by his son Andrew (Kristen Swenson) of Cleveland, his brother Ernie (Patti, wife) of Naples and Chagrin Falls, OH.

Gene was born in Cleveland on February 25,1950. He graduated from St. Ignatius high-school, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from John Carroll University and a master's degree from Bowling Green University. He co-founded Dwellworks, a corporate relocation company, in Cleveland, OH. Gene and Robin moved to Naples in 2015.

Gene enjoyed golf, walking his dog Fuji but most importantly spending time loving his family and friends, and touching the lives of everyone around him.

A memorial mass will be held at Saint Williams Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples, Florida on Thursday, December 3rd at 10 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Pancreatic Research Center, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH, 44101-4554 or go to the webpage: uhgiving.org/supportpancreatic

On line condolecnes at www.fullernaples.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved