|
|
Eugene Edward Roberts
Naples - Eugene Edward Roberts, of Foxfire community in Naples FL, was born at home August 13, 1921 in Pitcairn, PA to Viola Bethune Roberts and Chester Calvin Roberts, the third of eight siblings. He graduated from Pitcairn High School in 1939 and began working for Westinghouse in 1940 before enlisting in the Army Air Force in 1942. He was trained in top secret early Radar technology and served in Europe during World War II with the 425th Nightfighters squadron. After the war he returned home to PA to resume his life, clearly a member of the 'Greatest Generation'. He worked at Westinghouse, married his highschool sweetheart, Patricia LaRoss Montgomery, went to night school three nights a week for five years, and raised two daughters. Gene loved his family, dancing, beach sunsets, Pittsburgh sports, golfing, storytelling, and friends/neighbours at Foxfire. Gene was an active community member, dedicated father, loyal friend, loving husband, successful Westinghouse executive, proud and tender grandfather. He died peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019 while en route to an event to honor veterans in Naples, Florida. Gene had proudly participated in the Honor Flight many years before and was one of the World War II Veterans recognized in the Naples Daily News on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The family wishes to express gratitude to a number of caregivers and therapists over the past two years; their energy, skills, and compassion for him made an amazing difference in his life. Predeceased by wife Patricia Montgomery Roberts, brothers Calvin and Robert, sisters Audrey Henry, Arlene Mitcheltree, Bernice Walston. Survived by daughters Laura Roberts of Amherst Massachusetts, Kristin Roberts of Cosby Tennessee (Larry Ball); siblings Dorothy Dickson, Gerald W. Roberts; grandaughters Shoshana Weiner of Amherst Massachusetts, Ellie Weiner of Asheville North Carolina (Morgane Marshall); life companion, Trudy Whittemore; step-grandson Don Huber; step-grandaughter Melanie Huber; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews the world over. Arrangements are being handled by Gendron Funeral Home, North Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019