Naples - Eugene F. McCabe of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on June 15th. He was surrounded by his wife and family. He was the husband of Jill McCabe.



Born on October 22, 1930 in The Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Owen and Mary McCabe and graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School and St John's University.



A veteran of the Korean War, Gene started his career at Pfizer Pharmaceutical in New York then moved to Merck where he spent the rest of his career. Rising through the Marketing Division, Gene became VP of Marketing, and then President of the Agricultural Veterinary Division until his retirement in 1992. He was an active leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry and was named Pharmaceutical Executive of the Year.



He served on the board of the Bucks County Association of Retarded Children. He was an avid skier, golfer and traveler.



His wife, Jeanine Cote McCabe of 45 years predeceased him in 2003. In addition to his wife, Jill he is survived by two children, Nicole Riter of Whitemarsh and Brian McCabe of Philadelphia as well as Nicole's husband George Riter and Brian's partner Jim Peppelman. His 3 grandchildren George Jr., William and Kathryn; Jill's children Stewart, Steven, and Kevin Deacon and their children Darleen, Will, Kevin and Tony. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Lundergan of Portland, Oregon and her three children. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kevin McCabe.



A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Guadalupe Center (509 Hope Circle, Immokalee, FL. 34142), Harry Chapin Food Bank (1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL. 34105) or Avow Hospice (221 Corporation Blvd. Naples, FL. 34109).









