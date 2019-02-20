|
|
Eugene P. Galfetti
Barre, VT and Naples , FL
Eugene P. Galfetti, 84, died on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Mayo Nursing Home in Northfield. His loving family was with him at his bedside.
Geno was born in the North End of Barre on Foss Street to Albert and Mea (LeMay) Galfetti. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. Following his graduation, Geno enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served with distinction as a Radarman 2nd Class on several destroyers in the Mediterranean before being honorably discharged.
After his service to his country, he went on to attend the University of Vermont where he earned a degree in Agriculture Economics utilizing the G.I. Bill education benefits. During his time at UVM he joined the Alpha Tau Omega
fraternity and made many lifelong friends.
Geno loved music from his start as a choir boy at St.
Monica's Catholic Church to the Spaulding High School Band and Orchestra. His barbershop quartet called "The Little
Shavers" included Frank Demell, Donald Lawliss and Jack Frattini. They entertained in variety shows in the surrounding towns of Central Vermont. After high school, during his Navy years, he also was involved with the "Ambassadors" band playing his trombone. At UVM, he sang with the ATO chorus and even directed a performance that won the UVM interfraternity sing called the Dr. Herbert J. Levine memorial trophy.
In 1961 he married Harriet A. Waugh, also from Barre. They had met at his brother George's wedding, where Geno was the best man and Harriet was the maid of honor. Geno always said he heard her laugh from across the room and exclaimed "that's the girl I'm going to marry," and marry they did, enjoying 57 years loving each other. Geno and
Harriet were quite the team.
Harriet worked as an RN at Mary Fletcher hospital while Geno finished his degree at UVM. Upon completing his education, the couple decided to move back to Barre, where they purchased the A&W restaurant with their lifelong friends till the end - Frank and Yogi Demell. Harriet and Geno went on to purchase the Wayside Restaurant and ran it successfully for 32 years. Geno worked tirelessly at building up and expanding the Wayside footprint as well as food offerings. He also purchased and successfully ran the Soup-N-Greens Restaurant and the Green Mountain Diner in Barre. Harriet was busy at home bringing up their five children, but Geno always credited her with being his rock.
Geno found time to be involved in several local organizations and served on the Berlin Zoning and Planning Commission, the Berlin Elementary School Board and was a Central Vermont Hospital Trustee. He also was recognized with awards including Rotarian of the Year, the Vermont Lodging and Restaurant Association Restaurateur of the Year and the University of Vermont Family Legacy Awards. He was a member of the local service clubs, namely the Barre Elks Lodge and the Societa' di Mutuo Soccorso in Barre.
Geno was an outdoorsman who loved animals. Many domestic and barnyard animals were cared for at different times. He especially enjoyed horseback riding in the woods. He attained his private pilot's license, enabling him to take in the beauty of the world from the skies. His love of boats grew throughout his life as short trips on small boats turned into longer and farther family trips on bigger boats, graduating to travelling the world with groups of friends. Geno and Harriet enjoyed cruising on Lake Elmore, Lake Champlain and the Florida Waterways. They enjoyed many years of retirement living and made many new friends in the Naples, Florida area where they split their time with Vermont.
Eugene is survived by his wife Harriet; his children Karen Zecchinelli and her husband, Brian, Kristen Galfetti Douglas and her husband, Michael, David Galfetti, Karla Smith and her husband, Bill, and Peter Galfetti. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren; Nick and Jay Zecchinelli, Amanda and Ryan Douglas, Ryan, Michael and Bella Galfetti, Sydney and Teagan Smith, and Grace and Taylor Galfetti. He also leaves behind his brother George Galfetti and his wife Ellen Ann.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If you feel so inclined, you could wear Geno's favorite color purple which also represents
Alzheimer's awareness. A reception immediately following the service will be held at the Mutuo on Beckley Street in Barre. A private family graveside service will be held at the Hope Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 North Michigan
Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Hedding United
Methodist Church Food Bank, 40 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641.
Geno's family would like to give their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Mayo Nursing Home in Northfield for their loving care and support while he resided there.
The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre is managing the funeral arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019