Eugene Phillip Figurelli Sr.
1927 - 2020
Naples - Eugene Phillip Figurelli Sr. "Geno" passed away in Naples, FL on October 4, 2020 a week before his 93rd birthday. Gene was born just outside Pittsburgh, PA on October 11, 1927. After high school Gene enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in WWII training soldiers in munitions. After the war Gene began his career in the meat industry where he worked for over 70 years. He married his first wife Josephine who he met in Chicago, IL. Josephine passed away in 1987 and Gene remarried his current wife Patti in 1992. Gene and Patti both loved Disney. Eugene is survived by his wife, Patti; four children, Diane Natale, Eugene Phillip Figurelli Jr., Alex Gardner-Wilson, and Reece Gardner; grandchildren, Michael Gene Figurelli, Christopher Figurelli, and Jamie Natale-Wagner, Jordan Gardner, and Jenna Gardner; and several great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the Wounded Warriors or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Never fear Figurelli was here.








Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
