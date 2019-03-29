|
Eugene "Gene" William Czubik
Naples, FL
Eugene "Gene" William Czubik, age 90, of Naples, FL, born on September 23, 1928, passed away on January 9, 2019. He was a 1945 graduate of Tolleston HS, married Dorothy (Kisela) on May 13, 1950 & raised their family in the Glen Park section of Gary, IN. He worked for Radigan Bros. of Gary, DeSitter Carpets of La Grange, IL, lastly retiring from Hessler Floor Covering of Naples, where he & Dorothy have resided since 1985.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy; children Jacqueline (Daniel) Sturgell; Cynthia (Curtis) Topps; Deborah (David) Clark; Mark (Lynn) Czubik & Matthew
(Carmen) Czubik; 15 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael, in 2017.
A memorial mass will be held on April 5, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to Avow Hospice Care, 1095
Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. For on-line condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019