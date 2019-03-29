Services
St Peter the Apostle Catholic
5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd
Naples, FL 34113
Resources
Eugene "Gene" William Czubik, age 90, of Naples, FL, born on September 23, 1928, passed away on January 9, 2019. He was a 1945 graduate of Tolleston HS, married Dorothy (Kisela) on May 13, 1950 & raised their family in the Glen Park section of Gary, IN. He worked for Radigan Bros. of Gary, DeSitter Carpets of La Grange, IL, lastly retiring from Hessler Floor Covering of Naples, where he & Dorothy have resided since 1985.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy; children Jacqueline (Daniel) Sturgell; Cynthia (Curtis) Topps; Deborah (David) Clark; Mark (Lynn) Czubik & Matthew

(Carmen) Czubik; 15 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael, in 2017.

A memorial mass will be held on April 5, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to Avow Hospice Care, 1095

Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. For on-line condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
