Eva Wilson Long
Naples - Mrs. Eva Wilson Long, age 97, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019.
Eva was preceded in death in June 1972 by her husband, T. H. Wilson. Her second husband, Jim Long, passed on June 4, 1997. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Wilson of Naples, FL and Pamela Wilson of Pleasanton, CA. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Reba Harbour
of Spring, TX and Lucille Hancock of Longview, TX and many nieces and nephews.
Eva was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a native Texan and had lived in Longview many years before moving in 2000 to Naples, FL to be near a daughter. She was a member of North Naples Baptist Church. She loved her church and Bible study and had many friends both in Naples and Longview.
Cremation will be in Naples, FL. A memorial celebration of life service will be held in Naples on August 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the North Naples Baptist Church, 1811 Oakes Blvd. A graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 4:00 p.m. at Memory Park Cemetery, 2823 East Marshall Ave., Longview, TX 75601. Memorials in Eva's name may be made to your local cancer society. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019