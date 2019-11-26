Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Evala J. Nevers


1922 - 2019
Evala J. Nevers Obituary
Evala J. Nevers

Naples - Evala J. Nevers, 97, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. She was born March 21, 1922, in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late William & Reba Dais.

Proceeding her in death was husband, Paul F. Nevers, daughter, Jennifer Nevers, Father, William Dais, Mother, Reba Dais, sister, Vivian Dais, and son-in-law, Sonny Delapena.

Survivors include daughters Melodee Ann Nevers, San Carlos Park, FL and Suzanna Jean Delapena, Naples, FL, granddaughter Samantha Delapena and grandson Tony Delapena of Estero, FL, Wilma Russell of Texas and Nancy Dais of Toledo, Ohio.

A funeral service to celebrate Evala's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:30 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Hodges Funeral Chapel at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL, 34108, followed by the burial service with military honors at Naples Memorial Gardens.

If you would like to leave your condolences, you can go to www.hodgesnaplesmg.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
