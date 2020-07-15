Evelyn D. Mason
Naples - Evelyn D. Mason of Naples, FL passed away on July 15, 2020. She was born in Rochester, NY on November 26, 1936. Evelyn was well educated and graduated from Canandaigua Academy, the Rochester Business Institute, SUNY (Empire College), and received her Master's degree in Piano Pedagogy from Ithaca College. She put her education in music to good use and served as a church organist for many churches including, Canandaigua Episcopal Church, East Bloomfield UMC, FCC Naples Disciples of Christ, St. Ann's Catholic Church, St. John's Catholic Church, St. William's Catholic Church, St. Agnes Catholic Church, and various other churches in Canandaigua, East Bloomfield, and Ithaca. She also assisted with church music with many other churches throughout her life. Evelyn was affiliated with numerous organizations such as, the Order of the Eastern Star, United Methodist Women of East Bloomfield, Community Theater of Minstrels and Musicals in East Bloomfield, Naples Music Club, Pelican Bay Song Birds, Shower Stall Opera/Fred Tobias, 3 For All, and was heavily involved in the Naples Players. She also worked for a number of businesses including, the Canandaigua Veterans Association, she was a Medical Secretary for Dr. Piltler & Gorman, she worked as a church musician for numerous churches, she served as a mentor for SUNY (Empire College) and the Community School of Naples, she taught piano for over 60 years to students aged from Kindergarten-College, and she served as President and Owner of her company Mason Music Inc.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marion Davey; husband, Richard H. Mason; and brother, Fred Davey.
Evelyn is survived by her three children, Robert (Nancy) Mason, Sandra (Kenneth) Shaw, and Karen (Randy) Shrock; and her beloved grandchildren, Robyn (Kyle) Randolph, and James R. Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice or to the Shriners Children's Hospital
.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. William Catholic Church (601 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL).