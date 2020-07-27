Evelyn M. Ulsh



Naples, Florida - Evelyn M. Ulsh peaceably passed from this earth on July 16, 2020 at the age of 104 years, 7 months and 10 days in capable care of the Carlisle Assisted Living Community, Naples, FL. She was born on December 6, 1915 in Millersburg PA. At the age of 18 she and John Ulsh, who was to be her husband until his death in 1988, were married in Elkton, MD and promptly returned to live with their respective parents. Notwithstanding that awkward living arrangement, their daughter, Silvia, was born 10 months later. 11 years later their second child, James, was born. They lived in Millersburg, their home town, for 50 years, spending the winters in Naples and the summers in Millersburg during the years preceding her husband's death. She was a graduate of Millersburg High School and The Central Pennsylvania Business School but her sole and most worthy occupation was wife, mother and homemaker.



As a widow she lived an independent and determined life for 32 years. Her Naples home became a respite for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her Millersburg friends and her family's friends all of whom were welcome at any and all times and treated like royalty. She reluctantly took up the game of golf in her 60s and just as reluctantly gave up the game at 96. She was a very competitive bridge player until the end, and finally agreed to allow her grandchildren to GOOGLE the answers to the Sunday NY Times crossword puzzle so they could get to brunch on time.



Her daughter, Silvia Ulsh Adams, and her son-in-law Samuel W. Adams predeceased her. She is survived by her son, James Ulsh, her daughter-in-law, Becky Zepp Ulsh, her grandchildren, John P. Adams, Catherine Tracy, John D. Ulsh and Andrew K. Ulsh and 10 great grandchildren. She was a woman like no other and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.



She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Naples Florida.



A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg, PA on a date to be chosen by her family.



Donations in her memory may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Naples, FL or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Millersburg, PA.













