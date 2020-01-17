|
Everett C. Schultz
Naples - Everett C. Schultz, age 84, of Naples passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 peacefully at Opal of North Naples Memory Care facility. Mr. Schultz was born in Campbellsville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Rose (Colvin) Schultz. Loving husband of Donna F. for 61 years. Dear father of Patrice (Steve) LeBlanc, Maureen (Eric) Hewins, Michael Schultz & Jeffery (Jennifer) Schultz. Proud grandparent of Joel, Laura Hewins & Savannah Schultz. Everett was a member of the Vineyards Country Club of Naples for over 25 years. He was an avid golfer and had many friends. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date in Michigan. Memorials may be made in Everett's honor to: Alzheimer's Support Network 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102 or online at: http://support.network. Please share of memory and/or sign Everett's guest book at: https://www.simplefunerals.net/obits.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020