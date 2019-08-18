|
|
F. Kirk "Kirby" Hane
Naples - F. Kirk "Kirby" Hane passed away on August 1, 2019, at the age of 57. He is survived by his wife of five years, Dana Nelson, his sons Parker and Tristan, his father Rick, his brother Scott and sister-in-law Lonna, his sister Jennifer Miller, his aunts Diana Weisenfluh Hane and Carol McDonald, and several cousins. His beloved mother Patricia ("Patty") Hane passed away in 2010.
Kirk graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1980. He worked for a time in the oil industry, then served for a little more than seven years in the United States Air Force, including service during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. There his many honors included the Kuwait Liberation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, and Tactical Air Force Command Airman of the Year. After leaving the Air Force, he worked in the construction industry in Florida and in Tennessee.
Kirby was widely known as an avid adventurer: proud member of the Iron Butt Association, dirt-bike enthusiast, sail-boater, fisherman, autocross D-Stock champion, licensed SCCA race-driver, Porsche owner and aficionado. He will be remembered and missed by those who love him for his fierce loyalty to friends and family, his indomitable courage, his warrior spirit, his endless passionate pursuits, his irreverent sense of humor ("too soon to start joking about that?"), and his overflowing heart.
A memorial will be held in Florida later this fall. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to advance brain tumor research at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019