Farrell Broyles
Naples - Farrell R. Broyles, 87, of Naples, FL passed away on July 21, 2019. He was born in Indiana on February 26, 1932. He was married to Robin in 1994 who he loved dearly.
Farrell started his career in banking in 1953 at First National Bank in Fort Myers, FL where he worked his way up becoming head of the Retail Lending Department. Farrell was an integral part in opening North First Bank in 1978, he was instrumental in taking advantage of the new law opening the first branch of North First Bank in North Ft. Myers. A year later opening in Cape Coral, then Boca Grande, downtown Cape Coral on 47th, Cape Coral Parkway, and Pelican Blvd. The real accomplishment came in 1983 when he was instrumental in opening yet the 6th branch at the new Southwest Florida Regional Airport. He was a true man of vision in this regard. In 1979 while President of North First, he fully supported the banks effort, both financially and emotionally to take on the responsibility of relocating, restoring, and re-dedicating the Cape Coral Iwo Jima Monument fund abandoned in the old Rose Gardens in South Cape Coral. Upon completion it sat proudly at the Cape Coral-Viscaya location until moved to its present location at Veterans Park in Cape Coral. Without his enthusiastic support the monument would have been lost forever. One very memorable thing about him was "stay clear of Farrell in January" and all who knew him can tell you why! Farrell retired from banking but was called back to work at The National Bank of Lee County where he continued to work for a few more years before finally retiring to Naples, FL in 1994.
Throughout his years Farrell was a long time generous supporter of The Heritage Foundation, a lifetime member of the NRA, a member of The Florida Sheriff's Association for 45 years, and was a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club in Fort Myers where he was a proud lifetime member for 53 years. Farrell had an adventurous spirit and loved going out on his sailboat "The Sea Affair". He also obtained his private pilot's license and his biggest passion was flying a variety of small airplanes. He loved cruises, traveling, reading, history, football (Miami Hurricanes), golf, and playing chess.
Farrell is survived by his wife, Robin Broyles; two children, Gregory (Keetha) and Jeanette (Mark); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and another on the way; many nieces, nephews, and close friends; and a special caretaker Natalie who with her companionship and skills brought so much professional kindness in her time and work with him in the last months.
Farrell is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Madge; and his sister, Dorothy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Blue Coyote, one of Farrell's favorite places located at the Caloosa Yacht & Racquet Club in Fort Myers, FL on Tuesday, August 20th from 4pm-7pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The St. Matthews House or the .
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019