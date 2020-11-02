Felix Denver Melton, Sr.
Bonita Springs - Felix Denver Melton, Sr. 87, of Bonita Springs, FL died October 27, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on January 1, 1933, in Wooton, Kentucky a son of the late Lee and Dothy (née Baker) Stidum. Denver had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1981 coming from Connersville, IN.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Army. He was honorable discharged on April 21, 1961.
For many years he was a carpenter by trade in the construction industry, but there was nothing he couldn't do or accomplish. In his later years, he worked for his grandson in his air conditioning business here in Bonita Springs.
He is survived by his son, Felix Denver Melton, Jr. and his fiancée, Dezarae Janeda of Bonita Springs, FL; three grandchildren, Felix Denver Melton, III and his wife, Selena, Trinity R. Melton and Leandra J. Melton and three great-grandchildren, A.J. Carter, Jason Lane Frost and Felix Denver Melton, IV all of Bonita Springs, FL
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Martha Jean Melton on February 2, 2010.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 10350 Westside Lane, Bonita Springs. Family services will be held in Edmonton, KY on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 starting at 12:00 PM at 2220 Curtis Cedar Flats Rd.
