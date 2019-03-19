Florence Bruza



Naples, FL



Florence "Flo" Bruza 93, of Naples, Fl. died March 16, 2019. Formally of Orient Heights East Boston, Ma. and Miramar, Fl. Beloved wife of the late



Sylvester "Don" Bruza with whom she shared 48 yrs.of marriage. As the 9th of 12



children, she is also predeceased by her parents



Anthony and Flavia Marino, as well as her siblings, Grace Sacco, Margaret Cawn, Ann Gianturco, Esther Corricelli, Frances Zuccaro, Eleanor Johnston, Theresa Curtin, Leo, Joseph, Sebastian and Rita Marino. As well as her late



children, Juanita Giambartolomi, Ralph Bruza and John Anthony Bruza.



Loving mother of daughter Donna Lee Bruza Wolonick and her husband Alan Wolonick. Cherished "Grandma" of Leeann Willis and her husband John Willis Jr.and Tiffany Bednarz and her husband Reymond Ortega. Also, Jennifer Bruza and John Anthony Bruza Jr.



Great Grandmother (Gigi ) of Christian, Cassandra and



Jasmine Willis and Emily and Angelina Ortega. Beloved Aunt to three generations. Dear friend of Mary Fehr, of Naples.



To all of her family and friends she always gave a warm welcome and a place at her table.



Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, March 21, 2019 8am -9:30am at the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road Naples, Fl. (239-592-1611). A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am



at St. Williams Catholic Church also 601 Seagate Drive in Naples. Interment will take place at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th. Avenue North Naples, Fl. In lieu flowers, if you wish, a donation in her memory can be made to the "Vitas Hospice" of Naples, Fl. (239-649 2300). Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019